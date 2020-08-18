Grab to resume GrabCar service on Aug. 19

Ride hailing service Grab partner-drivers disinfect and install plastic dividers in their vehicles on May 29, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - Grab Philippines said Tuesday it would resume operations of its GrabCar service after Metro Manila was placed back under general community quarantine.

GrabCar will operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. while its free car service for frontliners will continue to operate 24/7, the ride-hailing firm said in a statement.

"Following the government’s announcement placing the entire Metro Manila, Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal under GCQ starting August 19, Grab will be resuming its GrabCar services beginning Aug. 19," Grab Philippines said in a statement.

Passengers and drivers are mandated to wear face masks and face shields in compliance with an order issued by the Department of Transportation for all public transport.

Drivers are allowed to cancel rides if the passenger refuses to wear face masks and face shields, the platform said.

Grab said passengers are also required to use cashless payments such as GrabPay, debit or credit card to book rides.

GrabFood and GrabMart are operational from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight, while GrabExpress is open 24/7, it said.

Grab earlier suspended the operations of its car ride-hailing service after Metro Manila was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night downgraded the National Capital Region and nearby provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal to general community quarantine (GCQ) until Aug. 31 as the country aims to resuscitate the economy.