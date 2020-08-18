Cebu Pacific eyes resumption of limited local, international Manila flights on Aug. 19

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Tuesday it intended to operate limited domestic and international flights to and from Metro Manila on Aug. 19, after the government eased coronavirus restrictions to general community quarantine.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila under general community quarantine starting Aug.19.

"Cebu Pacific and Cebgo will resume a limited number of domestic and international flights to and from Manila on Aug. 19, 2020, following the announcement of GCQ in NCR," the airline said in an advisory.

"This is a developing situation. We may adjust flights depending on government regulations," it added.

Flights, however, will be subject to regulatory approvals, it said.

#CEBAdvisory as of Aug 18, 2PM. Cebu Pacific and Cebgo will resume a limited number of domestic and international flights to and from Manila on August 19, 2020, following the announcement of GCQ in NCR.



List can be found here:https://t.co/vcwyzs5Jt0 pic.twitter.com/z4szj619VR — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) August 18, 2020

Local authorities have specific requirements and regulations that may affect status of flights, Cebu Pacific said as it urged passengers to check with their LGUs before booking flights.

The list of available international and domestic flights starting Aug. 19 is available on its advisory, Cebu Pacific said.

All other flights not mentioned in the advisory remain canceled until Aug. 30, it said.

Passengers will also be required to wear face masks and face shields in compliance with an order issued by the Department of Transportation.