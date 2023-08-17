Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on August 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Air travelers can expect more expensive plane tickets in September due to higher fuel surcharge.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) announced Thursday that it allowed the fuel surcharge to be adjusted to Level 6 next month from Level 4 in June to August due to higher jet fuel prices now ranging from P36 to P39 per liter.

The difference between Level 4 and Level 6 surcharge rates ranges from P224.67 to P4,251 for international flights, and P68 to P323 for domestic flights.

SURCHARGE FOR INT'L, DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

With Level 6, passengers purchasing flight tickets for September will see a one-way fuel surcharge of P610.37 for international flights to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, or Brunei.

For destinations more than 14,000 kilometers away from the Philippines, the one-way fuel surcharge will be P4,538.40.

For domestic flights, passengers will see a fuel surcharge of P185 for distances less than 2 kilometers, such as Cebu to Tagbilaran.

For distances covering more than a thousand kilometers, such as Clark to Davao, the fuel surcharge will be P665.

COLLECTION OF SURCHARGES

Airlines that wish to impose or collect fuel surcharges must file their application before the effectivity period to ensure that rates will fall within the allowed level.

However, airlines have the option to collect fuel surcharge rates lower than the stated level if they wish to compete with other carriers.

In response to the CAB's announcement, representatives from Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, and AirAsia said they would adhere to the advisory while reaffirming their commitment to provide quality service and affordable air travel.

"We will adhere to the guidance from CAB and we thank our customers for their continued support for the flag carrier," Philippine Airlines spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.

Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao assured passengers that despite the increase in fuel surcharge, the airline remained "committed to providing accessible and affordable air travel to our passengers through our seat sales."

"We encourage travelers to book their flights as early as possible to avail of low fares," said Lao.

AirAsia Communications and Public Affairs Head, First Officer Steve Dailisan, also encouraged customers to take advantage of ongoing promotions and book their flights in advance.