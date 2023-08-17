'High-level' talks on agri, tech eyed between PH, Iran: Palace

Presidential Communications Office handout

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said his administration wants to explore with Iran the areas of agriculture and technology and further strengthen the two countries' current trade and economic ties.

Marcos told Yousef Esmaeilzadeh, Tehran's new ambassador-designate to Manila, that Philippines is now cultivating fresh partnerships with countries "we have come to call non-traditional partners."

“I sincerely believe that the transformation of our economies and the stability of our transformation into the new economies are going to be made stable by partnerships and agreements with as many partners as possible," Marcos said during Esmaeilzadeh's presentation of credentials in Malacañang.

Marcos added that the Philippines and Iran have a "long-standing relationship."

The President added that the Philippines and Iran could build on their existing memoranda of understanding to collaborate in other areas.

Some of these include nanotechnology programs, biomedical devices, science and technology, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

“So, there is a lot of green space for us to begin our work and I hope that with your assumption of the duty as the ambassador that we will be able to explore many of these possibilities," the President said.

The envoy sought for a high-level delegation on the matter.

“More than 20 years, near 30 years, we don’t have high-level delegation,” Esmaeilzadeh said.

He added that Iran "puts a spotlight" on Asian countries and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

A barter can also be organized between the two countries, which would pave the way for the entry of more fertilizer as the Philippines exports tropical fruits there.

"So, this is our idea. We can do well to develop our relationship. So, as you know, we are [celebrating] our 60th anniversary in January next year," he said.

Garafil said Manila and Tehran "have a long history of science and technology cooperation," with some agreements renewed several times since 1964.