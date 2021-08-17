MANILA - Globe Telecom said it is giving free roaming credits to Filipinos in Afghanistan which they can use to make or receive calls, and send text messages to all networks.

The free credits will allow the stranded Filipinos to use Globe’s roaming services in order to connect with and update their loved ones of their status, the company said.

“In light of this situation, we are offering assistance to our subscribers in Afghanistan. It is of utmost importance that our customers are able to reach out and communicate with their loved ones,” said Globe vice president Coco Domingo.

The Ayala-led telco said subscribers only need to make sure they are connected to Globe’s roaming partner in Afghanistan, Roshan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier issued an Alert Level 4 for Afghanistan the Taliban took control of the capital and as the US forces exit the country.

The DFA had also urged Filipinos there to prepare as it would implement a mandatory evacuation.



On Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government is working to evacuate some 170 Filipinos in Afghanistan.

