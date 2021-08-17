Filipinos in Afghanistan to get free roaming txt, call, data from Smart

Crowds are seen near the entrance of Kabul's airport in Afghanistan August 16, 2021. SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via Reuters

MANILA - All Filipinos based in Afghanistan will receive free data roaming assistance which will aid in their evacuation and communication with their families, PLDT Inc's wireless arm Smart Communications said Tuesday.

In a statement, Smart said all Filipinos in Afghanistan will receive prepaid load on their Smart roaming SIMs "to make urgent calls and texts to coordinate their evacuation" or to assure their families of their safety and whereabouts.

They will receive a free Roam Lite 250 subscription with 200 MB open access data for web surfing and social media app usage valid for 3 days, the telco said.

“Access to communication and information during this time of crisis is of extreme importance. We are also praying for their safety as they await evacuation,” PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications President and CEO Al Panlilio.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier issued an Alert Level 4 for Afghanistan the Taliban took control of the capital and as the US forces exit the country.

The DFA had also urged Filipinos there to prepare as it would implement a mandatory evacuation.

On Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government is working to evacuate some 170 Filipinos in Afghanistan.

