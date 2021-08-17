MANILA - Power reserves may be thin but there will be no brownouts in Luzon during the 2022 national elections, the Energy Department insisted on Tuesday.

Energy Undersecretary Wimpy Fuentebella held a press conference on Tuesday to announce that they are making all the necessary preparations to prevent brownouts during next year’s polls.

Fuentebella said power reserves get thin in the months of April, May and June due to higher demand, and low water levels in dams, which affect the operations of hydropower plants.

But Fuentebella said the agency is coordinating to ensure that the maintenance of power plants are properly scheduled so that they are all running during the elections.

“We have been looking at this very early on. The preparation is quite early as far as the energy family is concerned. And, yes there are challenges, but there are also solutions, and we see the solutions already,” Fuentebella said.

A key issue in the maintenance of power plants has been the entry of equipment, material, and consultants needed to ensure each power plant is in optimal running condition, he said. The pandemic affected plant maintenance as different LGUs have varying mobility restrictions.

“We are assisting now closely assisting kung papaano yung mga instances na nagkakaroon ng delays as far as the permits for the consultants and equipments [sic] to come in, so that is what we are making sure of,"

He also noted they are also pushing for the development of new power sources, including natural gas, renewables, and even nuclear power.

Meralco, the largest power distributor in the Philippines responsible for the National Capital Region and surrounding areas, said it is also prepared for any eventuality.

“Before the actual elections, we make sure we have strategically located crews ready to respond. We have mobile gen sets. We are working to make sure the elections will be brownout-free. But in case we have isolated power outages, we will be able to respond,” said Meralco Spokesperson and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga

Earlier this year, the Energy Department also made assurances that there would be no power outages during the dry season. However, brownouts still occurred due to extended or unplanned power plant maintenance work, and below-capacity performance of other power facilities.

During the peak of the brownouts this year, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said 2,000 MW was lost from the grid due to extended/unplanned maintenance or the derating of 4 major power plants.

- Report from Warren de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

