MANILA - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc said Tuesday common-law partners would be included in its employees' healthcare dependents in a bid to support diversity, equality and the LGBTQ+ community.

Starting Aug. 15, all AEV workers with a civil status of "single" have the option to list their LGBTQ+ or common-law partners as their dependents under the company's health insurance policy, it said in a statement.

As dependents, they are now entitled to the same medical coverage as the spouse of legally married workers, it said.

"The inclusion of LGBTQ+ and common-law partners into our team members’ healthcare dependents is just one way the Group shows how we value and respect each team member’s individuality, and how we are sensitive to their needs," Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz said.

Aboitiz said the group also supports other sustainability efforts as well as "better normal" initiatives such as its virtual work policy of the "work-from-anywhere" scheme.

