Talking to children about job loss during the pandemic

Many parents face telling their children that things they were looking forward to are effectively still canceled — because parents can no longer afford them.

Economic distress from the pandemic remains widespread, and many experts expect it will be long-lasting.

As a psychologist and author of parenting books living in Los Angeles, many of the clients I counsel are terrified. (Many work in the entertainment industry and are uncertain of their future.) Parents can try to hide fears about having enough money for rent and food, but children’s eyes and ears are sharp.

This requires difficult family conversations to help children set new expectations in this new world.

One challenge for parents is to find the right language and tone to honestly tell children about the family’s troubles without burdening them with the responsibility for shoring up the adults. Here’s my advice on how to handle this.

CONSIDER YOUR PAIN AND WORRY FIRST

Do not underestimate the unprecedented situation you and the rest of the world are in, and the psychological impact of economic uncertainty.

In our consumer economy and cultural moment of competitive self-branding, meeting the basic challenge of stretching the budget and separating what we want (or have been accustomed to) from what we need is hard. When it’s complicated by the psychological loss of a job title and status as a provider, it’s harder. Treat yourself with dignity by noting that you remain a devoted and attentive parent even in this wildly uncharted environment.

WHERE TO START

If it’s true, reassure your children that you have enough money to pay bills and buy food and that if you run low, family and friends will help out. If you’re receiving unemployment benefits, job hunting, pivoting your business in a new direction, or taking classes to learn new skills, share some of the details. It will be reassuring for them to know about your resources and plans.

Remain calm and curious about their questions. Even if it’s new for you to talk with your children about your financial situation (many parents find this essential topic even trickier than talking about sex), you are laying the foundations of being an “askable” parent.

SPEAK DIFFICULT TRUTHS

When talking to your children, you will need to decide how much to share, depending on your children’s age and ability to absorb bad news, and curated for what they need to know.

Take a slow breath. Aim for calm, candid and brief. Consider your tone — the melody is more important than the lyrics.

You’ve already taught the children about how people adjust to a pandemic: Hand washing and masks help keep us from getting sick. Introducing them to the concept of adjusting to a changed economic reality is another opportunity to teach them about real life.

If preschoolers sense that job loss is a secret, their imagination will take over. “Something bad happened to the grown-ups! Something bad will happen to me!” Next, they’re waking up with bad dreams, fearful about being alone in a room, tearful over small frustrations. Allow simple facts to banish the monster under the bed. Tell them you’re not working with the same people or at the same place as you were before and what you’re doing with your time now.

Older children will be eager to know how your job loss will affect their lives. “Can we still order dinner? Will I go back to my same school? Will we be homeless soon?” Shrink dramatic predictions with reassurance about what will stay the same, what might change, and that you will always share news with them and answer their questions.

Don’t overshare or underprepare. Be frank with your teenagers about the family finances in a collegial, we’re-figuring-out-our-next-steps-here manner. Let them surprise you with suggestions for what to do. Don’t demean ideas like “We can start a YouTube channel!” Instead approach their up-to-date take on survival skills with an open mind.

RESIST SELLING AN UNCONVINCING SILVER LINING

It’s tempting to patch over the pain with fast talk, spin, bribery, a hard sell of alluring alternatives or wishful crystal ball predictions:

Gap year! And then everything back to normal.

But next summer you can go to camp for eight weeks!

Maybe. The new reality is that we just don’t know. Don’t strip your smart children of dignity with “but, but, but.”

Instead, be honest.

INTRODUCE THE WORLD THROUGH A DIFFERENT LENS

It’s tempting to find someone to blame. Cynicism about your future prospects, mockery of adult leaders or scapegoating leaves children feeling vulnerable. Instead, this unexpected period could be viewed as an opportunity to teach and be of service.

Having a sense of purpose is a powerful antidote to helplessness. It changes our mental channel from troubles, anxiety or self-pity to pride, satisfaction and a connection to the community.

Look for ways your children can help others without spending money while also maintaining social distance: Depending on their age and interests, perhaps they can join a program to be matched with older people as pen pals, volunteer to work on a political campaign or become online tutors to younger kids.

LET THE CHILDREN LEAD

The prefrontal cortex, the brain region responsible for foresight, hindsight and impulse control, doesn’t finish developing in girls until their mid-20s and a few years later in boys.

So while we analyze, fret and stew, young people hop from anguish to ecstasy: how perfectly the cupcakes turned out, a one-of-a-kind homemade face mask, a TikTok dance move mastered.

Enjoy this small-scale serendipity with them; don’t let the pandemic hijack wonder and delight. It will be good for you too.

LOOKING FORWARD

Explain that as the economy reopens, your situation may change. You may find a new job that will involve a different schedule, and that may affect your children’s routines. There may be a new child care arrangement.

As with all difficult topics, this is not a one-time conversation. Your circumstances may change and your children may have new questions. Check in from time to time, and update them if there are developments. In this new reality, you’ll need the whole family to operate as a resilient little team.



Editor Notes: Wendy Mogel is a clinical psychologist whose latest book is “Voice Lessons for Parents: What to Say, How to Say It and When to Listen.”

c.2020 The New York Times Company