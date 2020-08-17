MerryMart to launch online platform, first drive thru grocery store

Perspective of MERRYMART’s first Drive Thru store to be located on Diversion Road, Iloilo City. Handout

MANILA - MerryMart Consumer Corp said it would open an online platform while its first drive thru store will open in January 2021 as it "recalibrates" its plan for the "new normal."

It's online platform is set to launch this quarter, MerryMart said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The first drive thru store will be located along Diversion Road in Iloilo City and will be opened in January 2021, it said.

“The MERRYMART team continues to decipher and recalibrate its expansion plans as we move forward towards the ‘new normal’ that consumers are adjusting to...The team locates its branches in strategic locations factoring the post-pandemic new normal scenario," said MERRYMART chairman Edgar “Injap” Sia II.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, consumers shift to e-commerce and digital for daily essential needs.

MerryMart said it aims to cover all grocery retail category formats such as grocery, market and store.

The supermarket chain earlier said it aims to rollout a total of 1,200 branches nationwide and to reach P120 billion in systemwide sales revenue.

MerryMart said its consolidated net income for the first half of 2020 reached P13.67 million, up 23.91 percent versus the same period last year.