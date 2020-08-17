DTI assures 'enough supply' of face masks, face shields as prices stable

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry assured the public Monday of enough supply of face masks and face shields as the country continued to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face masks are now priced at around P10 each, according to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

Face shields are recommended to be sold at P26 to P50, the Department of Heath earlier said.

"Marami tayong supply at yung face mask bumaba na ang presyo niyan. Even sa face shield kasi madaling gawin, even do-it-yourself. Ang supply niyan di magiging problema. Yung ibang magsasamantala hahanapin natin yun," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We have a lot of supply and the price of face masks has gone down. Even for face shields, it's easy to produce, even do-it-yourself. Supply will not be a problem. We will find those who are taking advantage (on pricing.)

"Kung locally-made 'yan, yan po ay pasok sa ating medical grade na standard."

(If it's locally-made, it measures up to our medical grade standard.)

The agency, meantime, reiterated its stand for Metro Manila to be placed under a more relaxed lockdown or general community quarantine as adult joblessness rose to a record-high according to a recent Social Weather Stations Survey.

The country's virus epicenter is under a modified lockdown until Monday.

"Ang talagang position ng DTI ever since ay mag-GCQ tayo at magkaroon ng very strict granular lockdown pero other parts of the economy na healthy naman ay balik trabaho," Lopez said.

(DTI's position ever since is for Metro Manila to go on GCQ and have very strict granular lockdown, with other parts of the economy that are healthy allowed to return to work.)

"Ang solution po talaga ay yung bawat tao ay may sariling kusa, may self-regulation, kung alam nating suspect tayo ay wag tayong magkalat ng sakit."

(The solution is for everyone to have self-regulation. If we know we might be a carrier, let's not spread the disease.)

The Philippines as of Sunday reported 161,253 cases of COVID-19, with 2,665 deaths and 112,586 recoveries.