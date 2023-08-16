DTI eyes more terminals for farmers to sell to supermarkets

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia visit the Kadiwa caravan at the Cebu Provincial Capitol Grounds on February 27, 2023, as the president expands the farm-to-market caravan to other regions. Marianne Bermudez, PPA Pool

MANILA -- The Department of Trade and Industry on Wednesday bared plans to establish more agricultural terminals in the Philippines where farmers can sell their goods directly to institutional retailers like supermarkets.

This comes as the government tries to come up with more ways to boost the local agriculture sector, while also bringing down food prices.

During a forum in Manila, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said he was already able to convince a supermarket chain to buy products directly from local producers who have set up shop at the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal in the Cagayan region.

He says they are looking at establishing three similar terminals in Metro Manila.

“This is meant to address the bottlenecks in the supply chain and in protection from traders who are the ones making money at the expense of farmers who earn very little from their harvests and consumers who pay very high prices,” said Pascual.

Pascual said the terminals would be similar to the Kadiwa Stores established by the Department of Agriculture, but these would be bigger since instead of catering to just retail customers, farmers would gain direct links to institutional buyers.

The agency says they will also come up with an app to better facilitate their transactions.

The agriculture sector grew 0.2 percent from April to June 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Inflation, meanwhile, slowed for the sixth straight month to 4.7 percent in July, but rice prices remain elevated and are expected to shoot up further.