

MANILA — The Bank of the Philippine Island said Tuesday some services would be temporarily unavailable on Aug. 19 and 20 due to system maintenance aimed at enhancing bank experience.

The scheduled system maintenance will be from 10 p.m. on Aug. 19 to 2 p.m. on Aug. 20, BPI said in an advisory.

During this time the following services will temporarily be unavailable:

• ATMs and Cash Accept Machines (CAMs)

• BPI online and mobile apps, BPI BizLink, and BPI BizKo

• Debit cards

• BPI services using BPI online credentials in partner websites and apps

• Interbank funds transfer to BPI

• Funding of BPI Prepaid cards

BPI said its credit cards and prepaid card services will remain available.

RELATED VIDEO: