Patients breathe with the help of medical oxygen at the premises of Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on August 13, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Patients in line for available rooms and are within the hospital compound are covered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp, it said Monday.

Philhealth made the announcement as several hospitals in Metro Manila and in nearby provinces set up temporary tents for patients waiting to receive medical care. Many hospitals are now running at full capacity due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Under its Advisory Nos. 2021-027 and 2021-028 Philhealth stressed the provision of PhilHealth Circular No. 35, s-2013 that when admitted, patients must stay in the ER or within the hospital premises pending availability of rooms, full payment shall be given, provided that the patient stayed in the hospital for 24 hours or more, it said in a statement.

"PhilHealth beneficiaries admitted in tents within the compound of accredited hospitals in areas categorized as high to critical risk for COVID-19 shall be compensable starting March 29, 2021," the statement said.

But Philhealth said private hospitals would be required to submit a justification letter together with their claim in compliance with the policy.

COVID-19 patients with mild pneumonia can avail of P43,997, those with moderate pneumonia are entitled to P143,267, severe pneumonia with P333,519 and critical pneumonia with P786,384, Philhealth said.

Those considered probable COVID-19 cases but had negative RT-PCR test results are covered with an Intermediate package worth P18,000 for moderate pneumonia and P38,000 for severe and critical pneumonia, it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases kept has kept surging, with 2 consecutive days of over 14,000 confirmed cases on Saturday and Sunday.

