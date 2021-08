MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Monday following the eruption of Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano in Japan, airport authorities said.

As of 7 a.m., the following flights were called off:

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

PR 427 Narita-Manila

PR 437 Nagoya-Manila

PR 411 Kansai-Manila

PR 421 Haneda-Manila

PR 425 Fukuoka-Manila

PR 426 Manila-Fukuoka