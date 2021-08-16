Home  >  Business

Japan's economy grew 0.3 percent in Q2 despite virus surge

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Aug 16 2021 08:47 AM

Doves are released to symbolise peace at Yasukuni Shrine on the 76th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan August 15, 2021. Molly Darlington, Reuters
Doves are released to symbolise peace at Yasukuni Shrine on the 76th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan August 15, 2021. Molly Darlington, Reuters

TOKYO - Japan's economy grew 0.3 percent in the three months to June, slightly more than expected despite a surge in virus cases and new restrictions, data showed Monday.

The growth came after a contraction in the world's third-largest economy in the previous quarter, driven by a slowdown in consumption after the government introduced stay-at-home requests as infections surged. 

RELATED VIDEO: 

Watch more on iWantTFC

More details to follow. 

Read More:  Japan   Tokyo   Japan economy   Japan GDP   gross domestic product   Q2   COVID19  