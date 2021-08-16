Japan's economy grew 0.3 percent in Q2 despite virus surge
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Aug 16 2021 08:47 AM
TOKYO - Japan's economy grew 0.3 percent in the three months to June, slightly more than expected despite a surge in virus cases and new restrictions, data showed Monday.
The growth came after a contraction in the world's third-largest economy in the previous quarter, driven by a slowdown in consumption after the government introduced stay-at-home requests as infections surged.
RELATED VIDEO:
More details to follow.
ANC, ANC Top, Japan, Tokyo, Japan economy, Japan GDP, gross domestic product, Q2, COVID19
- /business/08/16/21/pldt-invests-80-million-in-apricot-cable-system
- /news/08/16/21/marinduque-records-first-6-cases-of-delta-variant
- /sports/08/16/21/tennis-giorgi-topples-pliskova-for-wta-montreal-title
- /sports/08/16/21/medvedev-dominates-opelka-to-win-atp-toronto-masters
- /news/08/16/21/covid-19-patients-die-in-bian-hospital-parking-lot