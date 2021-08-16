Ride hailing service Grab partner-drivers disinfect and install plastic dividers in their vehicles on May 29, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Fully vaccinated individuals will get instant rewards such as promo vouchers and a chance to participate in raffle draws as part of Grab Philippines, Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's partnership to boost vaccine confidence.

Under the "Vacced ka na ba?" campaign, fully vaccinated individuals who will submit their vaccination cards to Grab will be rewarded with vouchers, the firms said in a joint statement.

Users can also have a chance to win P250,000 in their GrabPay account, it said.

Those interested to join the raffle and to get rewards just need to upload their vaccination cards on the Grab promo website.

Grab Philippines will also continue to encourage drivers and delivery-partners to get inoculated with the "Vacc to Normal" campaign where they can earn raffle prizes, rewards, COVID-vaccination insurance, among others.

Individuals going to and from vaccination sites will also get 15 percent discounts for their rides, Grab said.

"We believe that by getting more of our transport stakeholders inoculated, we are doing right by our communities, allow people and businesses to operate with more confidence in their own safety, and boost our prospects of socio-economic recovery,” says Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz.

Grab Philippines earlier said it has launched a campaign that would enable users to book rides operated by a fleet of inoculated drivers.

