foodpanda sets P3.5 million for incentives, raffle in drive to get drivers vaccinated

Peggy Ann Cuyos interacts with a fellow foodpanda delivery crew on board their motorcycles in Pasig City on March 26, 2020, at the time of the enhanced community qaurantine imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Foodpanda on Monday said it has set aside P3.5 million for cash incentives and raffle prizes to encourage more drivers to get vaccinated.

Delivery riders are considered economic frontliners and are part of the A4 priority group in the government vaccination plan, foodpanda said in a statement.

Foodpanda said it has prepared monetary and non-monetary incentives to drivers who will complete their COVID-19 vaccines. No details on the distribution were disclosed.

The online food delivery platform said it also partnered with the Department of Health for its COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness Campaign.

Foodpanda's "It's Worth the Shot" campaign aims to educate employees, partner riders, merchants, and customers with materials produced by the DOH, it said.

“As a company that brings food and essential goods to millions of households, we believe that we all have a stake at helping ensure our collective safety and wellness in the community," foodpanda Philippines Managing Director Daniel Marogy said.

The company said it is also working with local governments to ensure riders were given access to vaccines.

Foodpanda is part of the private sector's Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat initiative for vaccine information.

