ECQ na naman, which means pahirapan ulit maghanap ng mapagkakakitaan. While there’s nothing wrong with applying for loans, this doesn’t mean you’ll head straight to 5-6 loan sharks and "sangla ATM" lenders.

Alam mo bang hindi sila accredited ng Securities and Exchange Commission? Kung hindi ka sure kung legit ang pag-uutangan mo, check out the following red flags.

For more finance tips, visit Moneymax.