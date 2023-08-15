Vista Land net income climbs 83 pct in first half of 2023

MANILA -- Manny Villar-led Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc. on Tuesday said its net income climbed 83 percent to P5.8 billion in the first half of 2023.

The company said real estate revenue was at P8 billion, while rental income reached to P7.9 billion.

Villar also said reservation sales performance was at P35.6 billion, 12 percent higher than the number recorded in the same period last year.

Total capital expenditure for the period was at P12.2 billion, which was mainly used for construction and land development.

Vista Land said its land acquisitions remain muted while they look to maximize their existing land bank. They currently have 3,085 hectares of land.



Vista Land operates Camella Homes and Vista Malls, among others.

RELATED STORY: