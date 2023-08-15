PAL welcomes removal of vax cert mandate for intl tourists

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on July 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Tuesday said it welcomes the government's move to stop requiring proof of vaccination for international arrivals.

"We welcome this development that further eases travel to the Philippines and helps boost inbound tourist traffic. We look forward to serving more tourist and business travelers on both our international and domestic travel sectors," said Cielo Villaluna, spokesperson for the flag carrier.

The Department of Health, however, continued to encourage Filipinos travelling abroad to check on the vaccine certificate requirements of the country of their destination.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lifted the Philippines' COVID-19 public health emergency status in July.

Shortly thereafter, airlines also lifted mask mandates on some of their flights.

RELATED STORY: