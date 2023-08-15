MerryMart net income climbs nearly 25 pct in first half of 2023

MANILA -- MerryMart Consumer Corp. on Tuesday said its net income climbed 24.8 percent to P40.24 million in the first half of 2023.

The company also said revenue increased 29 percent to P3.71 billion.

MerryMart also said its wholesale super app now has 170,000 users.

The Injap Sia-led company has several formats--MerryMart Express, MerryMart Market, MerryMart Grocery, and MerryMart Wholesale.

The firm said it hopes to hit P120 billion in systemwide recurring consumer sales revenue by 2030.

