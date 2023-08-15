Filinvest net income rises 77 percent in first half of 2023

Fora Dagupan, a 6.3-hectare mixed-use Filinvest Land townscape, is home to Futura One, Filinvest Land’s first North Luzon residential project. Handout

MANILA -- Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC) on Tuesday said its net income for the first half of 2023 climbed 77 percent to P3.9 billion, up from last year's P2.2 billion.

The firm said total revenues from January to June jumped 29 percent to P42.5 billion.

The company's real estate arm, Filinvest Land Inc., said net income rose 15 percent to P1.39 billion. Residential revenues grew 4 percent to P6.06 billion due to the faster construction of projects and strong performance of their housing and medium rise condominiums.

Reservation sales also grew by 21 percent to P11 billion, they said.

The mall business, meanwhile, grew 64 percent to P1.15 billion on the back of increasing mall occupancy, more foot traffic, and normalized rental rates.

Office revenues, meanwhile increased by 1 percent to P2.29 billion due to as new leases were signed for these spaces.

EastWest Bank, meanwhile, said its earnings reached P3.3 billion in the first half of 2023, up 117 percent from the same period in 2022.

Filinvest said that for its power arm, net income grew by only 4 percent despite an increase in revenues due to hikes in fuel prices.

Their hospitality arm, meanwhile, saw its net income rise by 84 percent on the back of higher room rates and increasing revenues from food and beverage sales.

President and chief executive officer Chiqui Huang said they are encouraged by the continued recovery of their business, and are hoping to sustain their growth momentum for the rest of the year.

