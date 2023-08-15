Cash remittances hit $2.81 billion in June

Overseas Filipino workers queue at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 as they process their travel documents for their overseas trip on May 31, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos reached $2.81 billion in June 2023, 2.1 percent higher than the $2.75 billion posted in June last year.

The increase in cash remittances was due to growth in receipts from land- and sea-based workers, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement.

Personal remittances, meanwhile, reached $3.13 billion in June 2023 from the $3.06 billion registered in June 2022.

For the first half of 2023, personal remittances grew by 3 percent to $17.59 billion, up from $17.09 billion in the first six months last year.

The BSP also said growth in cash remittances from the United States, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates contributed to the increase in remittances in the first half of 2023.

