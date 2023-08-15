ABS-CBN books P8.8-B revenues in first half; net loss at P2.2-B

MANILA – ABS-CBN Corp said on Tuesday it generated consolidated revenues of P8.8 billion in the first 6 months of the year from advertising and consumer sales. This is lower by 7.2 percent compared to the first half of 2022.

Regular advertising revenue grew 13 percent in the first half compared to the same period last year. The absence of election-related placements resulted in a decline of 9.1 percent, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Net loss for the January to June period is at P2.2 billion, higher by 52.2 percent, ABS-CBN Corp said.

However, after adjustments for one-time gains last year from political ads, assets sale and one-time expenses, net loss actually decreased by P426 million or 16.1 percent compared to last year. The improvement is brought about by better ad sales and lower costs.

ABS-CBN said it continues to look for ways to deliver content to as many Filipino families as possible despite the non-renewal of its franchise.

It earlier launched the Kapamilya Channel on cable TV and its digital streaming channel “Kapamilya Online Live.” ABS-CBN also signed an agreement with Zoe Broadcasting for the airing of select programs on Channel A2Z. It also secured time slots for airing of contents on TV5. Other partnerships include PIE Channel with Kroma Entertainment and BEAM.

The company also intensified content sales and licensing to domestic and international clients.