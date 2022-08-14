The new Xiaomi 12 Lite is coming to the Philippines. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Chinese consumer electronics maker Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 12 Lite in the Philippines soon.

Here's a first look on this new 'lite' version of this midranger.

Physically, the phone is thin and sleek that fits perfectly in one hand.

At a glance, the new device is thin, sleek and light

As expected, the cameras perform well in daylight. Cameras also work decently in the dark.

The rear cameras of the Xiaomi 12 Lite

The screen is clear and vivid, which is great for binge-watching movies or TV shows.

I watched The Gray Man on this device and the display gave justice to the dreamy looks of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page (and the action scenes, of course.)

Audio from its built-in speaker is also crisp and surprisingly loud despite the device’s size.

The screen of the Xiaomi 12 Lite

Aside from the usual charger and charging cable, the device comes with a jelly case as well as a pre-installed screen protector so users won’t have to worry about accidental drops and scratches.

What's inside the box of the new Xioami 12 Lite

The new Lite device will launch soon in the Philippines under its Xiaomi 12 Lite: My Style, My Shot campaign.



