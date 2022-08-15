Testing the work-from-anywhere ability of the Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 7 on the shores of Taal Lake in Balete, Batangas. Art Fuentes ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Lenovo’s Yoga line of 2-in-1 laptop/tablet devices have always been really good ultraportables, and the latest in its series does not disappoint either.

Ultraportable, or laptops that weigh 1.5 kilos or less, used to be the domain of jet-setting businessmen who need a lightweight computer to lug around while on business trips.

But with many firms now allowing hybrid work setups instead of requiring full onsite office login, ultraportable laptops like the Yoga 6 Gen 7 now also make a lot of sense for practically everyone who doesn’t want to be tied down to a desk.

At 1.37 kg, the Yoga 6 Gen 7 is not exactly the lightest laptop on the market right now, but it is still light enough to not strain your arms.

It also has generous specs for that weight.

Our review unit features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB solid state drive.

It boots up pretty quickly, and you can load dozens of Chrome tabs without it breaking a sweat. Apps like Teams, Viber, Telegram and Zoom also worked flawlessly. I didn’t try gaming here though as this is clearly not a gaming machine.

The laptop also has a nice 13.3-inch screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a work-oriented 16:10 aspect ratio. Its screen maxes out at 300 nits, which means you need to be in the shade if you want to use this to work outdoors. The 60 Hz refresh rate is adequate unless you plan to play some games. But like I said earlier, this is not really a gaming machine.

Connecting devices to this notebook isn’t going to be a problem either as it has 2 USB C ports, 2 USB A ports, an HDMI port, a MicroSD reader and an audio jack.

When you want to display the screen minus the keyboard. This laptop can be laid flat for team collabs. You can also use this laptop as a tablet and there's an optional stylus available. The keyboard is great to type on.

As the name implies, the Yoga can contort itself into a huge ass tablet. The hinge can swivel a full 360 degrees, after which the keyboard will deactivate, and you can hold it as you would an iPad.

You can also buy a stylus that will work with the Yoga, if you need to do a bit of sketching or note-taking. It works OK, but this is probably not a device either for professional illustrators.

Battery life is also pretty good. Lenovo claims a rating of 13.5 hours on standard work mode, and even up to 17 hours on local video playback.

But in my setup of having several Facebook, Twitter, Teams, YouTube and other web tabs open, in addition to Viber, Telegram and Zoom, I got around 8.5 hours of battery life, which is enough to get through a day’s work.

We recently went on a “workcation” trip in Batangas and the Yoga met all of my remote work needs.

If you’re planning to upgrade your remote work laptop, this is a good choice. The base unit starts at 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage, priced at P47,995 while the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage is priced at P52,878.