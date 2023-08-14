Toby’s Sports eyes IPO, overseas expansion

MANILA — Filipino sports retail company Toby’s Sports is considering an initial public offering (IPO) as well as onboarding partners or investors as they plan to expand to neighboring Southeast Asia.

At the sideline of the National Retail Conference and Expo in Pasay on Friday, Toby’s Sports Chairman Roberto Claudio said they were planning an IPO in 3 years in line with their plans to add more branches and venture into other businesses.

But aside from going public, he revealed that the company was in talks with another firm for a possible investment into Toby's. He did not disclose the name of the company.

“What we want is a value added partner or investor or equity partner. Yung makakatulong mag-grow, hindi yung basta, ‘Eto pera, bahala ka na,’”said Claudio.

He said he also planned to bring Toby’s Sports abroad, particularly in Southeast Asia. This is still in the planning stage and he hopes to find a good partner overseas, he said.

Claudio is confident Toby’s Sports, which is named after his son, will grow further as more Filipinos are now into health and sports. He said the pandemic made the public more conscious about health and many of their products are always in demand.

He added that the holding of more sports events and rise of Filipino sports icons such as EJ Obiena, FIBA Philippine team, FIFA Philippine women’s team, Alex Eala were helping boost the sports industry, including sports retail.

“The Philippine market is really getting to be more fitness conscious ad health conscious,” he said.

Toby's Sports group, which also operates Runnr and Urban Athletics, has 75 branches. The company also has its own in-house brand which it manufactures locally or in China. They also plan to go into other businesses such as sports management.

RELATED STORY: