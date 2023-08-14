MANILA — The Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is planning to make its Nayong Pilipino property a part of the government's city airport development project for the capital region.

"Ang natitira na lang pong malaking asset ng PAGCOR ay yun dati pong Nayong Pilipino Complex sa tabi po ng Terminal 2 sa NAIA, yan na lang po ang natitirang asset diyan na idle," PAGCOR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Tengco told the House Appropriations Committee.

(Our only idle asset is the former Nayong Pilipino Complex beside NAIA Terminal 2.)

Tengco said he was awaiting updates on the proposed redevelopment of a city airport in Metro Manila.

"Sa pakikipag-ugnayan ko naman sa DOTr (Department of Transportation), mukha namang magkakaroon ng, they will accept proposals for the improvement of our city airport dito po sa Terminal 1, 2 and 3," he said.

"Yun lang po kasi ang pinakamagandang magiging gamit noon sapagkat may height restriction po doon sa area," he explained.

(Based on my coordination with the DOTr, it looks like they will accept proposals for the redevelopment of Terminal 1, 2, and 3. That's the best use for the property since there is a height restriction there.)

"Di rin po magiging interesado ang mga developer diyan dahil mababa lang po ang pwede nilang maging building," he said.

(Developers won't be interested since they can only build small buildings there.)

In 2022, the Commission on Audit flagged the the possible depletion of funds of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) in 6 to 13 years if it does not introduce additional sources of funds or revenue.

RELATED STORY: