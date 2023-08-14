GCash, AB Capital secure SEC nod for public rollout of online trading feature

MANILA — GCash said its users can now opt to invest in publicly listed companies in the Philippine Stock Exchange after the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the public launch of GStocks PH, a stock trading platform on the app.

GCash partnered with AB Capital Securities to offer online trading services on the app, it said in a statement.

GCash said the online trading capability would give users more ways to grow their cash by investing in companies listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Users can also easily fund their trading accounts using their e-wallets, it added.

“The SEC supports new innovations in financial technology and how this can enable more Filipinos to have access to legitimate investment opportunities. While making sure the regulatory environment remains conducive to such innovations, the Commission will also continue to champion consumer and investor protection through timely regulations,” SEC Commissioner Kelvin Lester K. Lee said, as quoted by GCash.

GCash also earlier launched GFunds where customers can invest for as low as P50.

“GCash will continue to partner with like-minded organizations like AB Capital so that we can empower Filipinos from all walks of life and give them the opportunity to grow their wealth. We thank the SEC and the PSE for enabling this partnership," GCash CEO and President Martha Sazon said.

Meanwhile, AB Capital Group Executive Chairman Antonio Jose Periquet Jr said their partnership with GCash is a big boost to the country's financial inclusion agenda.

“Now that AB Capital Securities Inc.’s online trading platform is available on GCash, millions more can invest in some of the biggest, most profitable, and well-managed listed companies on the PSE – giving them greater potential to earn more from their hard-earned money,” Periquet said.

But AB Capital reminded the public that any form of investment entails risks, which can be managed with thorough research on which stocks to invest in as well as by keeping a diverse portfolio.