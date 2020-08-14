LRT-1 operator defers redundancy program, to support workers 'as long as it can'

A Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) employee at the Doroteo Jose station of the LRT-1 in Manila on February 12, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Light Rail Manila Corp said Thursday it would put on hold "for now" the previously announced redundancy program set to take effect on Sept. 15.

The LMRC, which operates LRT line 1, previously announced it would lay off employees as ridership was cut by 90 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

"While the factual basis behind the redundancy program remains legally valid, LRMC is putting it on hold for now to allow the company to recalibrate strategies and continue supporting team members and government partners as long as it can," the LMRC said in a statement released late Wednesday.

The Department of Transportation earlier pledged support for LRMC while asking other rail and train operators to hire retrenched and qualified employees.

The railway operator said it would conduct swab testing from Aug. 14 to 19 in anticipation of the resumption of operations after the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and other provinces is lifted.

Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Bulacan and Laguna are under MECQ until Aug. 18. President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to make an announcement on these restrictions on Aug. 17.