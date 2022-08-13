CAVITEX C5 Link Flyover Extension to open August 14

DOTr Sec Jaime Bautista, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. chair Manny Pangilinan, Sen. Mark Villar, and MPTC official Atty. Mike Toledo arrive for the inaugural ceremony of Cavitex C5 link flyover extension (Segment 3 A2: Merville-E. Rod). Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

CAVITEX C5 Link Flyover Extension is slated to open to the public on August 14, Sunday.

Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC), a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. said motorists can pass through the road beginning 6 a.m.

The newly built 1.6-kilometer flyover extension is expected to provide motorists “more convenient access to and from Taguig, Pasay, and Paranaque, helping decongest the local roads.”

Once launched, the Merville entry and exit ramps will be relocated to the new segment located in front of Shell C5 Southlink.

Simultaneously, a service tunnel road will also be opened to the public to manage the vehicles headed to Merville, Pasay, and Paranaque from West Service Road.

According to CIC, the construction of CAVITEX C5 Link Segment 2 (CAVITEX to Sucat Interchange) is now 30% complete.

The CAVITEX C5 Link will span a total of 7.7km and connect to CAVITEX in 2023. This will help reduce travel time by thirty to forty-five minutes for motorists traveling from CAVITEX to Makati, Taguig, and Pasay (vice versa).

Thy flyover is also expected to decongest major thoroughfares such as EDSA and MIA Road— which May benefit around 50,000 motorists daily.

-- Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News