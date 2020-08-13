Gov't sets suggested retail price for face shields at P26 to P50: DTI

A citizen wearing a face shield at the Ynares Center, Ynares Compound, Antipolo City on August 12, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry said Thursday face shields should follow the suggested retail price of P26 to P50 of non-medical grade face shields, based on a memorandum by the Department of Health.

The memorandum, setting the SRP was released days before the effectivity of the Transportation Department's order requiring the mandatory use of face shields in public transport.

"The DOH issued Department Memorandum Circular (DMC) No. 2020-0345 that sets the SRP of face shields to P26.00 - P50.00. The Health Department clarifies that this only applies to basic non-medical grade face shields for community use," DTI said in a statement.

Another memorandum will be issued for medical grade face shields, it said.

The Department of Health is the agency on top of face shields, however, the DTI will be on the ground to ensure reasonable prices of medical devices during the COVID-19 pandemic, DTI Usec. Ruth Castelo said.

Castelo had also conducted spot-check and monitoring in Manila.

She said some establishments sell face shields for P28 to P70. Other firms have imposed a purchase limit of 10 pieces per customer to ensure enough supply, the DTI said.

DTI also urged the public to use do-it-yourself (DIY) face shields using plastic, acetate or soft drink bottles made of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plastics as long as it serves the same purpose, she said.