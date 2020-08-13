Angkas donates motorcycle shields, provides free rides for Pasig City frontliners

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto tries a motorcycle barrier designed by Angkas. Handout.



MANILA - Angkas said Thursday it donated plastic barriers for Pasig City frontliners who own motorbikes while medical workers would enjoy free rides from its fleet.

In a statement, Angkas said it was coordinating with Pasig City to ensure bikers are deployed where they are needed most. The city has about 2,000 health care workers assigned to hospitals, it said.

“Mayor Vico has been very pro-active in anticipating and responding to the needs of his HCWs who have been courageously fighting at the forefront of this pandemic...Angkas is proud to support him, and we would be more than happy to assist Pasig City in their pandemic-free transport initiatives,” Angkas chief transport advocate George Royeca said.

In a Facebook post, Sotto said they have no choice but to use the "controversial" barriers while lauding Angkas for conceptualizing a safer and more aerodynamic design.

The Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) said separators or shield between a motorcycle rider and backrider, meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, could make the motorcycle unstable and cause an accident.

Angkas earlier partnered with the country's coronavirus task force, the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police to provide 1,000 shields and free rides to medical frontliners until Aug. 18.

Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna and Bulacan are under modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18, suspending all public transport.

The government, however, allowed backriding during MECQ for essential workers.