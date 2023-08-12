What does the ‘Ghost Month’ mean for many entrepreneurs?

I can recall the years we stayed my wife, and I spent in various countries in Asia as we learned and had beautiful experiences, especially during Ghost Month.

Also known as the Hungry Ghost Festival, it holds great cultural significance in many Asian countries, including China, Taiwan, and Singapore.

This month-long observance, which typically falls in August, is believed to be when the gates of the afterlife are open, allowing restless spirits to roam the earth.

While traditionally associated with religious practices and superstitions, ghost month observance has also made its way into the lives of modern entrepreneurs. This article will explore entrepreneurs' practical habits and observances during this period.



1. Alterations in Business Strategies

During ghost month, it is common for entrepreneurs to adjust their business strategies. Many entrepreneurs believe that starting new ventures or making significant investments during this time may invite lousy luck or financial losses. Instead, they focus on consolidating their existing business operations, reviewing financials, and planning for the upcoming months.



2. Avoiding Major Decisions

Entrepreneurs tend to postpone major decisions, such as signing contracts, launching new products, or entering partnerships, until after the ghost month. They believe that making essential business decisions during this period may lead to unfavorable outcomes. Instead, they use this time to evaluate and analyze their options to make informed decisions once the ghost month concludes.

3. Honoring Ancestors

Many entrepreneurs dedicate time and resources to paying respects to their ancestors during ghost month. They may visit ancestral graves, burn incense, and offer food and other offerings to honor their departed loved ones. This practice is believed to bring blessings and protection to their businesses, ensuring their ancestors' continued support and guidance.



4. Avoiding Risky Activities

Entrepreneurs avoid engaging in risky activities during ghost month. It includes refraining from excessive traveling, attending late-night events, or conducting outdoor activities that may be perceived as disrespectful to the spirits. By adhering to these practices, entrepreneurs hope to avoid unwanted attention or disturbances from wandering hearts.



5. Enhancing Feng Shui

Feng Shui, the ancient Chinese practice of harmonizing energy, plays a significant role during ghost month observance among entrepreneurs. They may consult Feng Shui experts to assess and enhance the energy flow in their workplaces. Rearranging office furniture, incorporating auspicious symbols, and ensuring clean and clutter-free spaces are believed to attract positive energy and improve business prospects.



Ghost Month observance among entrepreneurs uniquely blends cultural beliefs and practical habits. While some may view these practices as mere superstitions, many entrepreneurs find solace in them, attributing their success to the harmony of honoring traditions.

By understanding and respecting these observances, entrepreneurs can navigate this period with cultural sensitivity and potentially foster a positive environment for their businesses.

