MANILA - Toyota in the Philippines has formed a new company focused on offering mobility solutions such as apps and a fleet management system.

Called the Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines, Inc., the new subsidiary is the first of its kind in the Southeast Asia.

It will offer a suite of technology and data-driven lifestyle and business solutions helping move people.

Among the initial programs of the company is a fleet management system to help companies focus on their main operations, while TMSPI will help in managing, repairing, and tracking company vehicles.

There are also on-demand shuttle booking app, car sharing or rental program, and other innovative mobility solutions.

In a speech read by a representative, TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto, believes the new company will help address many mobility challenges in the Philippines.

"We will know that we have succeeded when we see businesses prospering, communities and societies empowered, and individuals fully free and able to move, maximizing their time and potentials through better mobility solutions and options," he said.

Toyota launches new company to provide mobility-related services. Among initial programs are shuttle booking app, car sharing or rental, fleet management service and more. pic.twitter.com/W4QrqEHRI4 — Jekki Pascual (@jekkipascual) August 12, 2022

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, who attended the launching event, said the new services will help small and medium scale enterprises.

Pascual said it would "improve the efficiency of moving people and goods within the country particularly with the support of digital apps."

Toyota officials said with the new company, more jobs will also be created.

TMP Chairman Alfred Ty said TMP has so far contributed $17.1 billion in terms of auto component exports to the Toyota group worldwide since 1997.

RELATED VIDEO: