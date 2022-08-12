Relatives check on their loved ones at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) -Terminal 1 in Pasay City on June 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Philippine airports will undergo a 7-day security assessment by the United States Transport Security Administration (US-TSA).

The US-TSA airport security assessments will observe security procedure as well as airlines with flights to and from the United States.

The US-TSA security assessment team paid a courtesy call with Transport Security Administrator Undersecretary Ma. O Aplasca, Manila International Airport Authority Acting General Manager Cesar Chiong, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group and representatives of various airlines with direct or indirect flights to the United States.

The security assessments intend to strengthen collaboration among airport authorities and airlines.

Chiong said Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista ordered airport authorities to ensure a safe and secured airport with facilities that meet international standards.

Aplasca, meanwhile, said he is confident that the country has sustained the implementation of security measures with its direct collaboration and continuous exchange of intelligence information with its partners.

For US-TSA Attache Robert Rouland, the assessment will be another learning experience for their team.

In their last security assessment in February 2020, the US-TSA noted a significant improvement in the implementation of security standards in the country's airports.

The security assessment is done every 2 years in accordance with security standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Countries who fail the US-TSA security assessments are usually downgraded and flights to and from it are either subject to rigid inspection or reduced.

--report from Raoul Esperas