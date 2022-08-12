New Bulacan airport ecozone bill refiled with 14 'cures'

MANILA - A bill creating the Bulacan Airport Special Economic Zone and Freeport has been refiled in Congress after its previous version was vetoed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last month.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Joey Salceda said there are 14 amendments that will cure the bill. These including putting the ecozone under the scope of the Commission on Audit which was not included in the earlier bill.

There were also other amendments like limiting the ecozone authority's power to buy private lands.

"They can only expand through presidential proclamation. Second is they are being subject to COA rules, and of course yung kanilang board now includes Secretaries of DOF, NEDA as well as DTI," said Salceda.

Salceda hopes the new bill will be approved following the changes made that he said "cured everything" wrong in the old bill.

The Bulacan ecozone is meant to complement the new Manila International Airport which is being built in the province.

RELATED VIDEO: