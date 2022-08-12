MANILA — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines said it would encourage the youth to register their inventions, designs, and work with the agency to better protect intellectual property by waiving fees.

In an event, IPOPHL Dir. Gen. Rowel Barba said the agency has launched the Youth Intellectual Property Incentive (YIPI) program to attract young inventors and entrepreneurs.

Eligible youth will not have to pay the filing fee for invention and utility model, filing fee for trademark application, first publication fee, and substantive examination fee for invention. These exemptions are covered by certain conditions, the agency said

"Supporting our young creators is part of IPOPHL’s innovation strategy to tap the talent and ingenuity of the youth to provide relevant and practical solutions to address the challenges faced by our society today," Barba said.

Aside from the waived fees, the agency will also provide technical consultations and capacity building for qualified applicants.

With the program, IPOPHL hopes that more people will file and register their works and ideas to protect intellectual property rights, as this may also help beef up the local economy.

More details of the program are available on the IPOPHL website.

