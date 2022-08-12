Home  >  Business

IPOPHL waives fees for young inventors seeking intellectual property protection

Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2022 05:10 PM | Updated as of Aug 12 2022 05:16 PM

MANILA — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines said it would encourage the youth to register their inventions, designs, and work with the agency to better protect intellectual property by waiving fees.

In an event, IPOPHL Dir. Gen. Rowel Barba said the agency has launched the Youth Intellectual Property Incentive (YIPI) program to attract young inventors and entrepreneurs.

Eligible youth will not have to pay the filing fee for invention and utility model, filing fee for trademark application, first publication fee, and substantive examination fee for invention. These exemptions are covered by certain conditions, the agency said

"Supporting our young creators is part of IPOPHL’s innovation strategy to tap the talent and ingenuity of the youth to provide relevant and practical solutions to address the challenges faced by our society today," Barba said.

IPOPHL waives fees for young inventors on some services 1
IPOPHL waives fees for young inventors on some services 2

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines will waive certain fees for young filers and provide them with technical consultations. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines will waive certain fees for young filers and provide them with technical consultations. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

Aside from the waived fees, the agency will also provide technical consultations and capacity building for qualified applicants.

With the program, IPOPHL hopes that more people will file and register their works and ideas to protect intellectual property rights, as this may also help beef up the local economy.

More details of the program are available on the IPOPHL website.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

 

Read More:  IPOPHL   intellectual property   investors   intellectual properties   trademark   copyright  

BRAND NEWS