MANILA - The operator of Max’s Restaurant said its first half net income surged to P392 million in the first six months of the year, versus a P603 million loss in the same period last year.

Max’s Group disclosed to the stock market that it posted second quarter systemwide sales of P2.91 billion and revenues of P1.78 billion--reflecting respective growth rates of 82 percent and 67 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Max’s said its total first-half sales via delivery nearly doubled pre-pandemic levels, even as the government allowed dine-in services earlier this year.

“We are heartened by the resilience demonstrated by our powerhouse portfolio of most-loved brands in protecting consumer relevance, even with headwinds against us,” said company president CEO Robert Ramon Trota.

Besides Max’s Restaurant, the company also operates Pancake House, Yellow Cab Pizza, and Krispy Kreme.

“We believe that we are uniquely primed to come roaring out of this pandemic once the market opens up,” Trota added.

