Twitter unveils new settings to get rid of 'unwanted' replies

Twitter's new setting, which lets users choose who can reply to conversations, is now available.Handout

MANILA - Social networking platform Twitter said Wednesday its new settings that allow users to choose who can reply to conversations are now available to ward off unwanted responses.

One of the updates launched Tuesday, is the ability to choose who can reply to Tweets, it said in a statement.

Users can choose from the following reply options: everyone, only people you follow or only people you mention, it said. Tweets with restrictions will be grayed out for people who can't respond.

"Sometimes people are more comfortable talking about what's happening when they can choose who can reply. We’ve seen people use these settings to have conversations that weren't really possible before," said Twitter director of product management Suzanne Xie.

"Starting today, everyone will be able to use these settings so unwanted replies don’t get in the way of meaningful conversations," Xie added.

Users can see who can reply to conversations. Handout

Since tests started in May, people shared more as they now "feel safer", feel more protected from spam and abuse, Xie said.

Twitter said the new setting also did not fuel unwanted Direct Messages. Based on feedback of early users, people who have submitted abuse reports are 3x more likely to use these settings.

People also search for more commentaries when responses are limited, with Retweets and Comments section timelines visited 4x more often, it said.

At least 60 percent of those who tested the settings used the method "to block out noise" instead of using the Mute or Block setting, Twitter said.

More updates will be rolled out soon based on consumer feedback, Twitter said, including an option to invite more people to the conversation.

The new setting is now available on both Android and iOS. If the new setting is not working, a quick update will do the trick.