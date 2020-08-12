Tugade wants other rail, train operators to hire retrenched LRT-1 employees

Commuters wearing facemasks pass by the turnstile of the LRT Line 1 Baclaran station on February 12, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - (UPDATE )Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said Wednesday other train and rail operators should hire qualified employees that would be retrenched by the LRT-1 operator, Light Rail Manila Corp (LRMC).

In a Facebook post by the Department of Transportation, Tugade instructed the Philippine National Railways, the Light Rail Transit Authority and the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) to hire employees that would be laid off by the LRT-1 operator.

“Hire qualified personnel to our rail lines and projects. Kawawa ang mga tao. Kung kailan pandemya, tsaka pa sila mawawalan ng trabaho," Tugade said.

"We must look into the possibility of absorbing them as quickly as we can. Huwag natin silang pabayaan. It’s the least and most humane thing we can do for them at this time,” he added.

The LRMC earlier said it would cut its workforce on Sept. 15 after ridership dropped 90 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Tuesday, LRMC said it was open to "recalibrate" its plans over the affected workers.