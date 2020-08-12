Selling like 'tissue paper': Pandemic boosts demand for treadmills, spinning bikes

MANILA - The coronavirus pandemic pushed online sales of treadmills and spinning bikes as health conscious Filipinos find a way to workout at the comfort of their homes, Toby's Sports president Toby Claudio said Wednesday.

Treadmills and spinning bikes are selling "like tissue paper" as well as small workout fitness gears and home fitness equipment such as dumbbells and kettlebells, Toby's Sports president Toby Claudio told ANC.

"We’ve always believe that you should always be fit and have regular exercise and I think that’s really heightened even more now with the renewed consciousness on health," Claudio said.

"People realize that they have to stay fit physically and mentally and even if they can’t go out, there are ways to do it at home even with a few fitness equipment. Treadmills and spinning bikes are the new tissue paper," he added.

Gyms and fitness centers were prohibited from operating during the modified enhanced community quarantine period.

Even condo dwellers with limited space are investing in big home equipment such as treadmills to stay fit, he said.

Toby's Sports, which has 65 stores, has benefitted from its "aggressive" online stores drive since years ago, Claudio said. The company is set to launch another e-commerce site soon, he said.

Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna and Bulacan are under MECQ until. Aug. 18.