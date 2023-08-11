RCBC posts flat earnings in first half of 2023

MANILA - Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) on Thursday said it posted flat earnings in the first half of 2023 at P6.2 billion.

The Yuchengco-led company said its growth from January to June was buoyed by a 14 percent increase in loans.

The lender said both loans from consumers and small and medium enterprises grew by 18 percent. RCBC said its credit card receivables jumped by 48 percent and gross billings surged 54 percent, outpacing the industry.

Deposits, meanwhile, rose 22 percent year-on-year on the back of expansion to the retail markets and small and medium enterprises outside of Metro Manila.

RCBC president Eugene Acevedo said they are excited to expand further with the help of their new shareholder, the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

RCBC in July announced the completion of the sale of an additional 15 percent stake to the Japan-based bank, adding that the P27 billion capital infusion will boost its growth trajectory in its core businesses.

RCBC said its net income in 2022 reached P12.1 billion,

RELATED STORY: