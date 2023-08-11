Megaworld net income surges 71 pct in first half of 2023

Office buildings in Megaworld's Iloilo Business Park township. Handout

MANILA - Megaworld Corporation on Thursday said its net income climbed by 31 percent to P8.8 billion in the first half of 2023.

The real estate giant said sales for the period increased 12 percent year-on-year to P19.1 billion due to higher completion rate of various projects. Reservation sales, meanwhile, went up 49 percent to P76.1 billion.

Consolidated revenues, meanwhile, jumped 17 percent to P32 billion.

Leasing revenues, on the other hand, grew by 17 percent to P8.8 billion because of the company’s stable office segment and the continued recovery of mall rental income.

The Andrew Tan-led company said its offices earned P6.3 billion in rental income from January to June, as rents rose. The firm said business process outsourcing companies continued to be their top renters.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls also saw its revenues grow 71 percent to P2.5-billion as consumers spent more. Megaworld also said it started collecting full rent beginning January.

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts also saw its revenues go up 58 to P1.7 billion on the back of improvements in occupancy rates due to a resurgence in tourism.

"With increasing demand for residential and commercial properties outside Metro Manila, we have properly positioned ourselves to achieve growth

through strategic land banking," said chief strategy officer Kevin Tan.

