MANILA, Philippines -- Streaming platform iWantTFC of ABS-CBN has partnered with GroupM Nexus' addressable TV solution Finecast to offer connected TV (CTV) inventory to clients in the Philippines.

Addressable TV is television advertising to specific, targeted audiences, based on location, demographics and behavior.

The collaboration enables iWantTFC to enhance its advertising capabilities.

"As a pioneer and innovator among publishers in the country, iWantTFC is devoted to providing our fans with the finest streaming experience possible, and our relationship with Finecast helps us maintain that aim," said ABS-CBN Head of Digital Jamie Lopez.

"With Finecast's expertise in addressable TV, we are convinced that our customers will benefit from highly targeted advertising campaigns that efficiently reach their intended consumer," he added.

The partnership also marks a significant milestone for both companies, as it provides a unique opportunity for advertisers to tap into the growing CTV market in the Philippines and connect with audiences in innovative ways.

"We are excited to offer our clients the opportunity to reach audiences through CTV and make the most of the evolving media landscape in the Philippines. This will enable brands to capitalize on this trend and deliver their message to audiences on the big screen for maximum impact," said Kathryn Domingo, Finecast Director for the Philippines.

According to GroupM’s This Year Next Year forecast, spending by advertisers on CTV in the Philippines will triple from US$18 million (around P1 billion, USD1: PhP56.35) in 2020 to US$59 million this year.

By 2024, this category is expected to grow by a further 28%.