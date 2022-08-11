MANILA — PLDT Chairman Manny Pangilinan said Thursday he wants the issue among the country's 3 major telco players on international simple resale (ISR) or fraudulent calls to be resolved.

DITO earlier filed complaints against Globe Telecom and Smart Communication for abuse of dominant position with the Philippine Competition Commission.

The two older telco giants retaliated by urging DITO to pay P622 million in fines incurred due to violations of interconnection agreements, including failure to address ISR or fraudulent calls passing through its network.

The country's three major telcos have been trading statements earlier this week due to the complaints.

When asked if he wants the issue resolved, Pangilinan said, "We should."

"Sabi ko nga matagal na ito e (it has been ongoing for years), probably I've seen this phenomenon happened 20 years ago. So we started to police it during that time," he said.

Smart has been blocking these ISR or fraudulent calls for a long time already, Pangilinan said, but he insisted no local calls were being blocked.

"Matagal na naming hinuhuli yan (we've trying to catch them)... If we think it's a bypass call, we block the call. That's why their calls are blocked. I assume it must be happening to Globe also," he said.

"We don't block calls naman e di ba especially the voice calls, it's free... If it's a genuine local call to a local call," he added.

DITO in its complaint to the PCC said its subscribers are having difficulties calling Smart and Globe numbers.

Meanwhile, public policy think thank InfraWatch PH earlier urged DITO to focus on improving services rather than filing "baseless" cases. Fraudulent calls should also be a non-issue among telcos since there are regulations and agreements in place to address the problem, the group added.

