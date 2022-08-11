Photo from President Marcos' Facebook page.

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has met with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to discuss the prices of fertilizer in the country, Malacañang said on Thursday.

“As you know foremost on the President’s mind is to protect our agricultural industries, our agriculture,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles said in a press conference.

“Part of the concerns of our farmers are the prices of fertilizer so this was among the things what were discussed by the president with the DTI Secretary,” she said.

The President, however, has yet to decide if price caps would be implemented to temper the rising cost of fertilizers, she said.

“We will have to wait for the DTI to make a recommendation on that,” she said.

Marcos will also announce if and when he formally asks other countries to aid the Philippines in its need for cheaper fertilizers, she said.

On Wednesday, Marcos - who also heads the Department of Agriculture - said his administration would work to provide Filipino farmers with affordable fertilizers.

“Hangad natin na maging masigla muli ang sektor ng agrikultura kaya’t nakipagpulong tayo kay Kalihim Alfredo Pascual ng Kagawaran ng Kalakalan at Industriya upang siguraduhin ang mas abot-kayang presyo ng abono o pataba na gamit ng ating mga magsasaka,” he said.

In July, Marcos said he is eyeing to write to the governments of China, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Russia regarding the matter.

