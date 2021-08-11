Coconut farmers in Mindanao. Handout

MANILA - Century Pacific said Wednesday it partnered with mobile wallet GCash and non-profit group HOPE to jointly plant 1 million coconut trees in Mindanao.

The partnership aims to plant 1 million coconut trees in South Cotabato and in Sarangi within 2 years, Century Pacific said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

GCash users can participate by collecting "green energy" on its app and using the collected points to plant virtual trees through its feature GForest.

For every virtual tree planted, Century Pacific Food, GCash and HOPE will plant a real coconut tree, the statement said.

The project will cover the areas of Banga, Surallah, Norala, Koronadal, General Santos City, Malungon, Glan, Alabel, Malapatan, Maasim, Kiamba, Maitum, Polomok, Tampakan and Tupi, Century Pacific said.

"The program enables us to boost the livelihoods of the coconut farming community in Mindanao and at the same time improve coconut farming productivity and quality of supply, which are all beneficial to our growing coconut business. This also accelerates our journey towards carbon neutrality," CNPF vice president and general manager of Coconut Division Noel Tempongko said.

GCash earlier said the GForest initiative aims to replicate the Alipay Ant Forest of Alibaba, which helped 500 million users plant 100 million trees.

