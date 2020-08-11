LRT-1 operator to reduce workforce as pandemic cuts ridership by 90 percent

Workers disinfect a nLRT-1 train coach using ultraviolet (UVC) lamps after passengers disembark at the LRT-1 Roosevelt station in Quezon City on June 1, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Light Rail Manila Corp said Tuesday it would cut its workforce due to the significant drop in ridership as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of the disease.

The right-sizing, which takes affect on Sept. 15, will optimize the workforce to better fit the current and future business conditions, LRMC said in a statement. Ridership dropped by 90 percent, it said.

"This will aim to right-size the organization to better suit the current and future business conditions, as well as maintain stability while navigating through the uncertainty of this global crisis, LRMC said.

Affected employees will receive rightful benefits under the law and its Collective Bargaining Agreement, the operator said. LRMC said it would assist employees on livelihood and investing.

LRMC is the operator of Light Rail Transit Line 1 or LRT-1.